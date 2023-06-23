Ex-Detroit City Councilman Andre Spivey released from West Virginia prison

The ex-Detroit City Councilman Andre Spivey who was convicted of accepting bribes during a federal corruption probe has been transferred out of his West Virginia prison confinement.

An official with the Bureau of Prisons confirmed Spivey had been moved to community confinement on June 1, 2023. Community confinement means either home confinement or a Residential Reentry Center, like a halfway house.

Spivey, 49, is expected to be released from BOP custody on Oct. 30, 2023. He was sentenced last year on Jan. 19. The BOP said it doesn't disclose where an individual is transferred. He was previously incarcerated at the Federal Correctional Institution Morgantown.

RELATED: Ex-Detroit councilman Andre Spivey receives 2-year prison sentence for bribery

Spivey was originally sentenced to two years in prison after he pled guilty. He said he accepted $35,900 in bribes.

The plea was part of a larger case looking at corruption between the city council, the police department, and the city's towing services.