Expansion coming to Michigan's Ore Dock Brewing in Marquette, thanks to grant funding

A project supported by the Michigan Strategic Fund (MSF) includes a mixed-use space and an expansion of Ore Dock Brewing Co. in Marquette.

This project spearheaded by Ore Dock Real Estate LLC will add four residential units, a restaurant, a beer garden, and commercial space to 214 Front St. in downtown Marquette.

MSF funding, along with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation Match on Main and Revitalization And Placemaking grants will support the project, which is expected to create six full-time jobs and generate a capital investment of $7.8 million.

Also, $352,605 in state capture will be used for the reimbursement of brownfield activities at the site.

"I’ve been happy to advocate for state investments that support Marquette’s goals of adding jobs and housing," said Rep. Jenn Hill (D-Marquette). "These kinds of projects in U.P. communities help us attract and retain talent, which is a major priority right now."

Other projects are also receiving funding, including an expansion of Chicago's K2 Services consulting firm into Southfield. Cadillac's AAR Manufacturing will also receive funds to add a new production line.