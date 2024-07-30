Facebook Marketplace slaying • Detroit water bill payment program • Murder solved 2 years later thanks to tip

A Detroit man is now facing charges after authorities say he killed another man during a Facebook Marketplace sale in Genesee County.

Omar Brogdon, 29, is charged with first-degree murder, felony murder, armed robbery, and three counts felony firearm stemming from the death of Orhan Hosic. He is being held without bond.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said Brogdon traveled to Fenton Township on July 6 after talking to Hosic via Facebook Marketplace. Hosic was selling Camaro seats that Brogdon arranged to buy.

Around 3 p.m. that same day, a neighbor in the area of Jennings and Thompson roads reported hearing gunshots and seeing an orange Camaro backed into the driveway of a home. When deputies arrived, the Camaro and the seats Hosic was selling were gone.

Authorities tracked Brogdon to a Dearborn home on July 23, where they found the Camaro. The Camaro was wrapped with a different color but had the stolen seats inside, Swanson said.

"This was very deliberate," Swanson said.

Featured article

New water bill payment program

A new program in Detroit aims to help people with unpaid water bills get back on track.

For just $10 down, residents, nonprofits, churches, and businesses struggling to pay past bills can sign up for the Water and Sewerage Department EasyPay Plan.

As part of the program, overdue water bills will be divided up over the next three years, interest free. The goal of the plan is to help residents get caught up on bills over time while avoiding water shutoffs.

Unlike the city's Lifeline program, there are no income requirements for the EasyPay plan.

Featured article

Murder solved 2 years later thanks to tip

Two years after Davante Bridges was shot in the face five times at a gas station in Detroit, his alleged killer is in custody thanks to a tip.

A tip called in to Crime Stoppers led police to suspect Calvin Craig.

Calvin is accused of killing Bridges on July 24, 2022. Bridges's mother, Doretha Craig, has been working tirelessly for years to bring her son's killer to justice.

"I’m happy, but it’s not going to bring my baby back," she said. "The leg work that I was doing, I was almost absolutely sure that something was going to happen… to give me that justice."

Doretha said she does not know the suspect or what his motive was for shooting her son, but she plans to be there every step of the way as his case moves through the court system.

"I can take a deep breath now, and I’m still going to be sad because my baby is not here. Nothing is going to bring him back, I know that," she said. "But at the same time… at least this person is off the street. You can't hurt anybody else.

Featured article

Mom sentenced to prison for young son's murder

A Detroit mother is headed to prison two years after she killed her 3-year-old son and put his body in a freezer.

Azuradee France was sentenced to 35-60 years in prison, with credit for 767 days time served, on Monday. This sentence was part of a sentencing agreement after she pleaded guilty to second-degree murder earlier this month.

When police responded to France's home in the 12760 block of Monte Vista for a wellness check on June 24, 2022, they found her son Chayce's body in a freezer. An autopsy revealed blunt force trauma to the head was the boy's cause of death.

France sat quietly in court Monday with her hands over her face as her sister read a victim impact letter, and as Judge Tracy Green handed down the sentence for the murder.

"I pray that you find healing, that you one day actually regret what you did to your children, especially Chayce because he didn't deserve it," said Azuant Sauls, France's sister.

Featured article

Eastpointe death investigation

As Eastpointe police investigate the death of a woman over the weekend, family members of the victim say she was in an abusive relationship.

April Kolson's husband called police on Saturday and said he found her body in their home. He is in custody after police suspected foul play, but he hasn't been charged.

Her mother said that Kolson's son left the home a few months ago because the abusive relationship his mother was allegedly in was so bad.

Those who live in the neighborhood say they were often concerned about April’s well-being.

Eastpointe police confirmed to FOX 2 that they have been to the home in the past. Currently, they are calling Kolson's death an open death investigation as they await the medical examiner's report.

"I called them, my boyfriend called them, neighbors called them - they were loud," her mother said. "All the windows smashed on the inside, it was a rough life for her."

Featured article

Live on FOX 2

Daily Forecast

It's going to be another hot, muggy, and wet day.

What else we're watching

UK stabbing: 2 children killed, 9 others injured in ‘ferocious attack'

Two children have died and nine others have been injured in a "ferocious" stabbing in the United Kingdom.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder after the attack in Southport, a seaside town near Liverpool.

Those who were injured included adults and children, according to police.

"We believe the adults who were injured were bravely trying to protect the children who were being attacked," Police Chief Constable Serena Kennedy said.

The suspect, who has not been identified, lived in a village about 5 miles (8 kilometers) from the site of the attack, police said. He was originally from Cardiff, Wales.