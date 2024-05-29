Mom of 15-year-old fatally shot at Southfield hotel seeks answers, reward offered

article

The family of a 15-year-old boy who was shot in the head in a hotel room, while staying with other teenagers, is still searching for answers over three months later.

An investigation is still ongoing into the murder of Ferndale teen Tyler Johnson at the Westin Hotel in Southfield on Feb. 11, according to police.

Crime Stoppers is now offering up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in the teen's murder.

"These were supposed to be his friends. And I feel like if these were friends, we shouldn't be here right now fighting for justice for Tyler," said the victim's mother, Tomika Alexander, during a news conference on Wednesday.

Police said the teens who were in the room with Johnson at the time of the shooting are not answering investigators' questions, as each witness now has an attorney and is being advised not to talk.

"I think parents are telling their kids not to say anything, and so that's a problem for me. And that's why all these parents have failed me and my son," Alexander said.

An adult rented a room for five teen boys the night before Johnson's death, and then left the boys unattended in the room.

Further investigation in the hotel room revealed a spent 40 caliber shell casing, 20 live rounds inside a 9mm extended magazine, marijuana, psychedelic mushrooms, and a scale, according to police.

A teen taken into custody at the time of the shooting was arrested on other charges of carrying concealed weapons, police said in a news release. The suspect was in possession of two handguns the morning of the incident, one of which was stolen.

"I just feel as though this is just being swept under the rug – forgot about," Alexander said. "And it's not going to be forgot about, because this case is not going to go cold as long as I'm here, breathing and living as Tyler's mom."

Johnson died from his injuries after being in critical condition for days after the shooting.

"We ask that members of the public provide our department with any information that may help bring closure to Tyler’s family," according to Southfield police.

