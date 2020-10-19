Family of man, daughter killed in suspected drunk driving crash in Waterford says they were 'best friends'

A second person has died after a multi-vehicle crash last week in Waterford that's believed to have been caused by a drunk driver.

The father of the 6-year-old girl who was killed immediately after the crash has also died after spending several days in critical condition in the hospital.

"They were, I won’t say inseparable, but awful close," said Rick Langley, Riley's grandfather and Nick Melanshek's father-in-law.

"They were best friends," said Jacklyn Dominick, Riley's aunt and Nick's sister-in-law.

The crash happened on Wednesday, Oct. 14 around 4:30 p.m. at Highland and Airport roads and involved four vehicles. Nick and Riley were in an SUV just behind Mom Jessica's car. The family had just picked up a new car at a dealership along M-59.

"They were your stereotypical American family," Langley said.

Surveillance video from a nearby business shows the suspect, 28-year-old Trevor Taylor, smashing into them at 80 to 90 mph. Riley died right away and her dad was in critical condition until Sunday.

"It's senseless. It’s inexcusable and certainly preventable," said Waterford Township police Lt. Scott Good.

Taylor is facing numerous charges now after the crash and will likely face another count of murder now that Nick has died.

"You have a family that’s lost a father, a daughter, a husband. It reaches out through their families, it reaches out through our community. It reaches out through any community," Lt. Good said.

And community support is why Langley and his daughter wanted to speak. They've received thousands of calls, emails and messages from strangers.

"You have no idea how much it's uplifted this family. I can only say our sincere thanks and you are God's shining light in this world," Langley said.

A fundraising page has been set up to take some of the burdens off of Jessica losing her husband and only child.

"Money isn’t everything but it’s one less thing she has to worry about," Dominick said.

Grandpa says the outpouring has shown how important their lives were - and still are.

"I’m sure she and her father are having a picnic right now or riding bikes or coloring. I’m sure they’re very happy together," Langley said.

Nick was able to donate three of his organs to save the lives of others.

