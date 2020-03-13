Farmington Hills Hillel Day school teacher tests positive for COVID-19

A nerve-racking note was sent out to parents of Hillel Day School in Farmington Hills. notifying them that a teacher there has tested presumptive positive for the coronavirus.



" Even though we are adjusting to the actual positive case," said school official Kimberly Love. "We were prepared and ready in the event it was going to happen."

Officials with the Farmington hills school say late Thursday they were informed that a male teacher in its 1-2 Learning Community, tested positive for the illness.

The school immediately closed Friday. School officials say the teacher tested positive after traveling domestically - and is now at his home in Washtenaw County recovering.

"He is a beloved and valued member of our school community, a teacher whose dynamic classroom is always filled with positive energy. We wish him and all those affected a speedy recovery," said Gabriella Burman, Hillel Day School in a statement.

Love, a social worker and director of student services at the school, says they aren't worried, adding that a plan was already in place before the diagnosis.

"We were making plans and preparing to have to close school and educate our students in a remote manner," Love said.

The school is staying closed indefinitely and the affected teacher's students and colleagues are now in self-quarantine through March 23.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared all Michigan K-12 school buildings to close from Monday, March 16th through Monday, April 6th to slow the reach of new cases.

Hillel day officials say they are working closely with the Oakland County Health Division and they're committed to providing the most up-to-date information as soon as they get it.

Love is also reminding parents - who may be worrying themselves, to only share facts about the virus with their children and be clear and direct when explaining what the risks are.

And, if a child feels scared or worried, to remind them that their feelings are normal and reassure them that they are safe. Also, try to establish structure and routines - for their unexpected time away from school.

"It will really make this transition to remote learning and time at home away from school much more productive."