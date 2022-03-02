Farmington Hills man arraigned on murder charge following fatal shooting in Roseville bar

article

The 25-year-old man accused of fatally shooting the bouncer at a Roseville bar will be arraigned on charges Wednesday morning.

A Farmington Hills man has been arraigned on charges of second degree murder and felony firearm following the fatal shooting of an employee at a Roseville bar last weekend.

Michael Altman-Tucker, 25, faces life in prison for allegedly shooting Julius Bing, a bouncer who was attempting to remove the suspect from the bar after he got in a physical altercation with a woman.

Altman-Tucker allegedly shot two people, including fatally wounding Bing at Dooley's Bar in Roseville. He pled not guilty and waived his right to a formal reading.

In total, the Farmington Hills man faces counts of homicide, assault with attempt to murder, and two counts of felony firearm.

His arraignment took place four days after he was arrested in Roseville. Police took the 25-year-old into custody shortly after the shooting took place.

Deputies were unable to locate the firearm that was used the night of the shooting during Altman-Tucker's arrest. However, they located both the handgun and ammunition in the area the suspect fled the following day.

Altman-Tucker was being pushed out of the bar by Bing when the two got into a fight. In the initial moments, the suspect is seen on video putting his hand on a weapon and one shot was heard. As the two continue wrestling, two more shots were heard.

Bing was struck twice while another victim was struck in the hand. The other victim is a friend of Altman-Tucker's fiancée.

Bing, a father of four, was pronounced dead at the hospital shortly after the incident.

It's the second deadly shooting to occur at the bar in as many years, leading to its permanent closure, Roseville police said.

Authorities said management had been very cooperative with the department and the decision to close was not facilitated by law enforcement.

Altman-Tucker's next court date is a probable cause conference on March 16, followed by a preliminary exam on March 23. His bond was set at $1 million.