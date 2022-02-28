Murdered bouncer, father of 4 'wasn't going to cower' says friend as new video emerges

Surveillance video obtained by FOX 2 shows the chaotic moments leading up to a fatal shooting at Dooleys in Roseville late Saturday night.

The victim was Julius Bing, a 36-year-old father of four and a bouncer at the bar, just doing his job when he was senselessly killed by a patron. A 25-year-old man from Farmington Hills was arrested for the crime.

"Julius wasn’t somebody that he was going to cower down," said a friend of his. "Julius was the kind of person like he did in this situation, he’s going to take a bullet."

The bar is now closed permanently in light of the tragedy. Julius’ friends and family gathered for a candlelight vigil Sunday night

"(He) was always smiling, always wanted to make somebody smile," said Arkisha Sewere, Julius' fiance. "I could not ask for a better person in my life, my kids' life, a better father of my kids, a better companion, he was just awesome."

Julius wasn't the only victim, another person was also shot - but police say their injuries were not life-threatening.

The people who witnessed the horrific turn of events were left in shock.

"Right around midnight I heard a noise," said Corey Whitfield. "I thought it was just a chair getting knocked down because someone was being rowdy and got put out. And there was two more shots. I just saw Julius go down, I immediately stopped the music, covered the people behind the DJ booth, I had to get the girls down."

The suspect was being forcibly removed from the bar right before the shooting but police aren’t saying exactly what prompted him to shoot two people.

Sadly, Julius was supposed to go out with friends that fateful night but decided to work instead.

"Julius wanted to work when he had the opportunity to provide for his family," his friend said.

LINK: A GoFundMe has been set up to help pay for funeral arrangements HERE.