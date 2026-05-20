Farmington Hills police release sketch tied to body found deep in the woods

The Brief Police released a sketch of someone who was in the park the day a 65-year-old man was murdered in Farmington Hills. Investigators say they have some working theories, but the motive remains unclear as to why Harris was killed.



A murder case has shaken a Farmington Hills community and has perplexed police.

Big picture view:

Farmington Hills police released a sketch Wednesday of someone they very much want to talk with who was in the park the day a 65-year-old man was murdered.

Police say the man was either a witness or involved in the killing of Richard Alan Harris of Farmington Hills. Mystery still surrounds his death, more than two weeks after he was found dead in Woodland Hills Park in Farmington Hills.

Investigators say they have some working theories, but the motive remains unclear as to why Harris was killed.

"I don’t know if this is somebody that was a one-off," said Chief John Piggott. "There is no information that we have that this has happened before. You’re a half mile deep into the woods, and there are not a lot of people back there. So a lot of this comes back to old-school policing, knocking on doors, following leads, and hoping that someone has that one little thread that we can pull and figure out who did this."

Dig deeper:

Police are not releasing any additional information about the victim or how he was killed at this point.

They’re hoping the sketch triggers tips from the public.

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