Farmington rough arrest • GOP gains control of presidency, House, Senate • Who could replace Mayor Duggan

Should officers have handled an arrest in a Farmington park the way they did? That's the question some are asking after video showed police taking a suspect to the ground over the weekend.

Cell phone video shows a member of the City of Farmington Public Safety struggling with a man at Shiawassee Park on Sunday evening. The officer is seen forcing the handcuffed man to the ground while another person watches with their hands up.

It is not clear who that person is, but police confirm the man on the ground was wanted for an alleged domestic violence incident that took place moments before, near the intersection of Farmington Road and Grand River.

Neighbors told FOX 2 that several witnesses called the police after seeing a couple fighting. Investigators say the man was later spotted about half a mile away in the park.

Farmington city officials say they are now checking to see if the officer may have violated any department protocols. Some residents agree.

"There’s no reason for police to use violence unless they are afraid for their life," said one resident.

Another person said they want to see police footage of the encounter.

"When something like that happens, especially in the world right now, police brutality and violence and not being held accountable for things have been a big issue, so I think it would be smart for the department to release that footage if it’s not going to affect what they’re doing, obviously," they said.

An investigation is ongoing.

Mayor Duggan not seeking re-election

After running the City of Detroit for more than a decade, Mayor Mike Duggan will not seek re-election, he announced Wednesday,

In his address, Duggan thanked the workers who stuck by the city.

"There were times in took an hour to make an EMS run and you stuck with us," he said.

He looked back on the past 12 years and reflected on the city's shape when he took over, highlighting the outdated computers and police responses. But it's not about looking back at how bad things were.

"Detroit's story of resurgence is one of Detroiters who never gave up on their city," said Mayor Duggan. "It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve as mayor over the past 12 years and I am incredibly proud of what we've accomplished together-from emerging out of bankruptcy to becoming a vibrant, healthy city that is a model of resilience and transformation. This last year is about continuing the work we started and ensuring Detroit's success remains rooted in opportunity for everyone."

He didn't share what's next, but there is speculation that he will run for governor.

Names considered to replace Duggan include former Detroit City Councilwoman Saunteel Jenkins, current City Council President Mary Sheffield, City Councilman Fred Durhal, and former Detroit Police Chief James Craig are among the possible candidates.

"Here's what I know for sure about this city. The next mayor is coming in in a far better place. There's not 47,000 abandoned houses in Detroit - we're down to 3,000. We're not billions of dollars in debt and bankruptcy. We've had ten straight balanced budgets and investment grade credit rating, and we're leaving the city with $500 million in reserves in the rainy day fund and the retiree protection fund. This city is prepared to weather what comes," Duggan said.

Police negligence lawsuit dismissed

The Michigan Court of Appeals has ruled in favor of police and dismissed a lawsuit alleging negligence in the 2020 death of a woman who was in custody in Harper Woods.

There wasn't enough evidence to let a jury decide whether Harper Woods officers and nd civilian aides were "grossly negligent" for failing to get medical care for Priscilla Slater, the court said Tuesday in reversing a decision by a Wayne County judge.

The ruling might be different if "Priscilla asked for medical care and was rebuffed, or had she responded that she was not OK when asked, or if she had exhibited clear signs or symptoms of being in physical distress, which were ignored," the court said.

Slater and a boyfriend were arrested in June 2020 after a disturbance that involved gunshots at a motel.

There was no dispute that Slater, 37, had consumed an excessive amount of alcohol before her arrest. She died of natural causes in a Harper Woods lockup roughly 36 hours later. The autopsy noted that a heart valve had an abnormal shape.

An outside expert told prosecutors that alcohol withdrawal could have been a factor.

GOP gains control of presidency, House and Senate

Republicans now have full control of the government, giving them their best shot yet to make big moves on immigration and tax cuts.

Republicans regained control of the Senate for the first time in four years, and key close races in the House were called Wednesday night to keep the GOP in control there as well.

According to The Hill, House Speaker Mike Johnson has been planning for full GOP control – he’s got a conservative economic agenda ready to move through the House, Senate and White House.

Republicans are expected to renew President-elect Donald Trump’s tax breaks that expire at the end of 2025. Trump also supports lowering the corporate tax rate.

But border security will likely be at the top of the list, observers say, and Trump’s plans to deport millions of undocumented migrants on Day 1 of his new term will likely be boosted by the support of both chambers.

Another area where Republicans could have a big impact is judicial appointments, NPR reports. A couple of current conservative Supreme Court justices are expected to retire if Trump wins. With a Republican Senate, Trump can keep a conservative majority on the Supreme Court and appoint more judges to the federal bench.

Metro Detroit native Dave Coulier diagnosed with 'very aggressive' cancer

"Full House" actor and Metro Detroit Dave Coulier is battling stage 3 Non-Hodgkin lymphoma, an aggressive form of cancer.

The 65-year-old said he suffered from an upper respiratory infection that caused major swelling in his lymph nodes. That infection led to the discovery of the cancer.

"It’s a cancer involving lymph nodes. I don’t know exactly where his is located," said Kimberly Hart, a Specialist in Chief of radiation oncology at the DMC Huron Valley Sinai Hospital. "I read a description that he started with a lymph node in the groin. We have lymph nodes there, we have lymph nodes and our armpits, in our neck, that he had an enlargement in that area."

The actor said he started chemotherapy two weeks after getting the diagnosis, and has already completed the first of six chemo treatments.

"I have my good days. I have my bad days," he said. "Some days are nauseous and dizzy, and then there's other days where the steroids kick in, and I feel like I have a ton of energy. I actually skated yesterday with some friends here in Detroit. We just went and skated around and shot pucks, and it was wonderful just to be out there doing something that I love and just trying to stay focused on all the great stuff that I have in my life."

Daily Forecast

Wet weather dominates today.

Tropical Depression 19 forms in Caribbean Sea, expected to become Sara

Tropical Depression 19 has formed and is expected to soon become Tropical Storm Sara, but the National Hurricane Center says there's a chance it won't reach hurricane strength.

As of 7 a.m. Thursday, the system was located at 15.9N and 82.2W. It had maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour and was moving west over the Caribbean Sea at 15 miles per hour.

The NHC expects the disturbance to bring life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides to parts of Central America as it meanders over the next few days.

Models show the wave interacting with land over Honduras, according to the NHC, which would weaken the system since it would no longer sit over the deep warm water of the Caribbean Sea.

Next Monday, it could make landfall again in the Yucatán Peninsula, moving northwest over portions of Belize and Mexico.