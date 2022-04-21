Fatal 2011 hit-and-run in Wayne still unsolved; reward offered for information

article

A hit-and-run that killed a man in Wayne in 2011 is still unsolved.

Chris Lentz was hit by a vehicle at 3 a.m. on Jan. 31, 2011, on Merriman Road just north of Van Born Road.

Related: Murder still unsolved a year after man found shot to death in car

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest of the driver that killed Lentz.

Advertisement

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-SPEAK-UP or online at 1800speakup.com.