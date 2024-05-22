Father of boy who shot shot self in head with unsecured gun bound over for trial

article

The father of an 8-year-old boy who shot himself with his gun, was bound over yesterday to the Macomb County Circuit Court.

Theo Nichols, 56, is charged with not having his handgun stored properly or locked, when his son got ahold of the gun and shot himself in the head.

The incident occurred inside the Cove 10 Apartment Complex on April 19. Investigators say both parents and two other children were home when the shooting took place.

Nichols was bound over on five felony counts including:

Child abuse second-degree (a 10-year felony)

Felony firearm (a two-year mandatory felony)

Firearms - safe storage violations - premises under individual's control minor present and inflicted serious impairment of a body function upon self or another (a 10- year felony).

Felony firearm (a two-year mandatory felony)

Firearms - safe storage violations - premises under individual's control minor present and possessed or exhibited (a 93-day misdemeanor)

Nichols is also being charged as a Habitual Officer Third Offender. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday, June 3, 2024.

Related:

"While we are grateful the son survived, this is a reminder of the critical importance of responsible firearm safety. We must hold the father accountable for his actions to ensure such tragedies are not repeated," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido.

