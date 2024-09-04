Father charged after crash left his unrestrained son critically injured in Macomb Township

A man is accused of dangerously driving down an embankment and crashing, severely injuring his 13-year-old son and himself in Macomb Township.

Michael Shaway, 44, was charged as a habitual offender with second degree child abuse and possession of a controlled substance. However, toxicology tests could lead to even more charges.

During his arraignment at 41A District Court in Sterling Heights on Wednesday, Judge Douglas Shepherd addressed Shaway.

"Witnesses that came to the aid of your accident scene did indicate having to pull your 13-year-old child from the vehicle to assist in reviving him after you running off the road, allegedly under the influence of alcohol and drugs," Shepherd said.

Shaway's son did not have a seat belt on during the crash, which took place on Friday, Aug. 30 at 21 Mile and Tilch roads, according to police. The child was in critical condition after the incident; he is now at a local hospital and is expected to recover.

Originally, police received reports of Shaway driving erratically on Elizabeth Road, and then on Groesbeck Highway, before he crashed in a ditch.

Officers in unmarked vehicles "tried to catch up" to Shaway's F-150 prior to the crash but were unable to, said Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham.

Shaway’s attorney said he received internal injuries and a fractured hand.

Officers discovered the suspect had a small number of Xanax and OxyContin pills that were not stored in their proper prescription containers, which is now a part of the ongoing investigation, Wickersham said.

"And being twice convicted of it before, and being convicted of being in possession of drugs before, this court is very concerned about not only the safety of the community but also the dangerousness of your actions and the severity of these charges," Shepherd told the suspect.

Shaway's bond was set at $50,000, cash surety. He is being housed at the Macomb County Jail, awaiting his next court date, and was ordered to be evaluated for substance abuse.