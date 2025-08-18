Feds: 2 Metro Detroit doctors among 4 people in $7M opioid scheme charged

The Brief Two Detroit area doctors, an owner of a medical clinic and a patient recruiter were charged in an opioid scheme. Dr. Shakeeb Chinoy, 55, and Dr. Sunil Manjila-Varghese as well as Rommel Harvey and Gregory Sparks are named in the indictment. Investigators say that about $7 million or 400,000 dosages of opioids were issued for patients who had no medical need.



Four men, including two doctors have been charged in a $7 million opioid scheme, according to the United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Michigan.

The backstory:

The indictment was unsealed late last week charging the two doctors, the owner and operator of a medical clinic, and a patient recruiter with conspiring to illegally distribute prescription drugs.

Charged in the indictment are:

Dr. Shakeeb Chinoy, 55, of Bloomfield Hills;

Dr. Sunil Manjila-Varghese, 53, of Ann Arbor;

Rommel Harvey, 43, of Detroit

Gregory Sparks, 42, of Detroit

The indictment claims that Dr. Chinoy conspired with Dr. Manjila, Harvey, Sparks, and others to issue thousands of opioid prescriptions for supposed "patients" who did not have a legitimate medical need for the drugs spanning November 2023 through June 2025.

The defendants’ conspiracy resulted in the illegal distribution of Oxycodone, Oxycodone-Acetaminophen (Percocet), Hydrocodone-Acetaminophen (Norco), Oxymorphone, and Promethazine with Codeine, which are among the most addictive and abused opioids that also have a high street value, said the attorneys office in a release.

The indictment alleges that, Dr. Chinoy and Dr. Manjila issued prescriptions for more than 400,000 dosage units of Schedule II opioids with a conservative street value of more than $7 million.

Investigators also say that Medicare and Medicaid programs were fraudulently billed for over $1 million in medically unnecessary prescription drug medications and maintenance medications during the alleged conspiracy.

"Doctors take an oath to do no harm and to care for others. These doctors and professionals broke that oath to fill their pockets and used their respected positions of trust to push addictive opiods. They are drug dealers in white coats," Gorgon said.

"Today's indictment of four individuals for their alleged roles in conspiracy to illegally distribute prescription drugs reflects the FBI's unyielding efforts to investigate and disrupt those who violate federal law,"

"Exploiting the well-being of our community and the healthcare system for personal gain will not be tolerated," said Reuben Coleman, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Michigan.

The case was investigated by special agents and task force officers of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General.