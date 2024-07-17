Festival of Books, Thunder Over Michigan, Ann Arbor Art Fair, and more things to do this weekend
Need weakened plans? This weekend is jam-packed with things to do around Metro Detroit.
Friday Night Movies
- Friday, July 19 at 7 p.m.
- New Center Park in Detroit
Watch "Guardians of the Galaxy" under the stars as part of New Center Park Friday Night Movies. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the movie starts at sundown.
This event is free, and concessions will be available for purchase.
Festival of Books
- Sunday, July 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Eastern Market Shed 5
Browse hundreds of books for sale while you enjoy live entertainment at this massive, free book sale.
Vendors will also have vinyl records, comic books, creative arts, vintage board games, and more for sale.
Festa Italiana
- Friday, July 19 through Sunday, July 21
- Freedom Hill County Park
This free festival celebrates Italian culture. Enjoy food, entertainment, fireworks, and more family fun all weekend.
Clark Park Culture and Arts Festival
- Saturday, July 20 from 1-4 p.m.
- Clark Park in Detroit
Enjoy free entertainment from the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, along with local artists and students from Southwest Detroit. There will also be interactive workshops and more.
Michigan Jazz Festival
- Sunday, July 21 at noon
- Schoolcraft College in Livonia
Dozens of jazz performers are slated to take the stage.
Admission is free.
Pride in the Wild
- Saturday, July 20 from 6-9 p.m.
- Detroit Zoo in Royal Oak
Drag performers, aerialists, DJs, and vendors will all be at the zoo for this Pride fundraiser. Pride in the Wild supports LGBTQ+ non-profits.
Tickets start at $35.
Thunder Over Michigan Air Show
- Saturday, July 20 and Sunday, July 21
- Willow Run Airport in Ypsilanti
Catch all the action as planes take to the sky in Ypsi this weekend.
Tickets start at $55.
Riverfront Music Festival
- Saturday, July 20 and Sunday, July 21
- Hart Plaza in Detroit
This 21 and up music fest will feature performances from numerous R&B artists, including Monica and Queen Naija.
Tickets start at $60.
Ann Arbor Art Fair
- Thursday, July 18 through Saturday, July 20
- Downtown Ann Arbor
This juried art fair includes art from nearly 1,000 artists. The beloved festival also includes live music, interactive art, and more.
Entry is free.
Summer Fun Carnival
- Sunday, July 21 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Campus Martius Park in Detroit
Enjoy a dunk tank, lawn games, a giant inflatable water slide, and more at this carnival-themed family fun day.
Entry is free.