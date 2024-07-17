Festival of Books, Thunder Over Michigan, Ann Arbor Art Fair, and more things to do this weekend

Need weakened plans? This weekend is jam-packed with things to do around Metro Detroit.

Friday Night Movies

Friday, July 19 at 7 p.m.

New Center Park in Detroit

Watch "Guardians of the Galaxy" under the stars as part of New Center Park Friday Night Movies. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the movie starts at sundown.

This event is free, and concessions will be available for purchase.

Festival of Books

Sunday, July 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Eastern Market Shed 5

Browse hundreds of books for sale while you enjoy live entertainment at this massive, free book sale.

Vendors will also have vinyl records, comic books, creative arts, vintage board games, and more for sale.

Festa Italiana

Friday, July 19 through Sunday, July 21

Freedom Hill County Park

This free festival celebrates Italian culture. Enjoy food, entertainment, fireworks, and more family fun all weekend.

Learn more here.

Clark Park Culture and Arts Festival

Saturday, July 20 from 1-4 p.m.

Clark Park in Detroit

Enjoy free entertainment from the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, along with local artists and students from Southwest Detroit. There will also be interactive workshops and more.

Learn more here.

Michigan Jazz Festival

Sunday, July 21 at noon

Schoolcraft College in Livonia

Dozens of jazz performers are slated to take the stage.

Admission is free.

Learn more here.

Pride in the Wild

Saturday, July 20 from 6-9 p.m.

Detroit Zoo in Royal Oak

Drag performers, aerialists, DJs, and vendors will all be at the zoo for this Pride fundraiser. Pride in the Wild supports LGBTQ+ non-profits.

Tickets start at $35.

Get tickets here.

Thunder Over Michigan Air Show

Saturday, July 20 and Sunday, July 21

Willow Run Airport in Ypsilanti

Catch all the action as planes take to the sky in Ypsi this weekend.

Tickets start at $55.

Get tickets here.

Riverfront Music Festival

Saturday, July 20 and Sunday, July 21

Hart Plaza in Detroit

This 21 and up music fest will feature performances from numerous R&B artists, including Monica and Queen Naija.

Tickets start at $60.

Get tickets here.

Ann Arbor Art Fair

Thursday, July 18 through Saturday, July 20

Downtown Ann Arbor

This juried art fair includes art from nearly 1,000 artists. The beloved festival also includes live music, interactive art, and more.

Entry is free.

Learn more here.

Summer Fun Carnival

Sunday, July 21 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Campus Martius Park in Detroit

Enjoy a dunk tank, lawn games, a giant inflatable water slide, and more at this carnival-themed family fun day.

Entry is free.

Learn more here.