First 100 guests at Livonia HopCat grand opening get free Cosmik Fries for a year

HopCat's newest location in Livonia opens this month with a good deal - free Cosmik Fries for a year if you're one of the first people there.

The restaurant at 17800 Haggerty is hosting a grand opening on July 29. The party starts at 10 a.m., so be there early. The first 100 people get free fries for a year. There will also be giveaways throughout the day.

The new HopCat is the ninth in Michigan and the 11th nationwide. It will include a wraparound bar, indoor and outdoor seating, arcade games, and a private event space.