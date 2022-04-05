Florida man extradited to Michigan for sex assault charges of girl, 12, ID'd in 2nd case

We are learning new information about the Florida man accused of sexually assaulting a girl in Genesee County. The sheriff's office knew there were more victims - now they've identified one of them.

"Some of the videos he produced himself, some of them he traded," said Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson.

Videos of suspect Peter Pejic allegedly sexually assaulting minors. And now another victim has come forward.

"We were contacted by this agency yesterday," Swanson said.

That law enforcement agency in Washington State, where a 15-year-old victim told her parents what happened to her - after she saw the video Swanson posted on Facebook of Pejic being extradited to Michigan from his home state of Florida.

This, after meeting up with a Genesee County teenager on the pretense of trading crypto currency, but instead investigators say Pejic took the girl to a hotel room, sexually assaulted her and recorded the whole thing.

The video of him being taken into custody on March 24th was shared thousands of times on social media. And that victim from Washington State came forward after seeing it.

"It’s not the first time that it’s happened - which is why I used the power of social media and our media partners to get names and faces out there," Swanson said. "Because I want victims to be given the courage that your predator has been arrested and is in custody."

And authorities say there is at least one more victim - police say she is in Oregon, and they are working to figure out who she is.

"This is a criminal enterprise with one person behind it," Swanson said. "As we unroll and unravel (it), we see how much damage he’s done."

And it may be only a matter of time before Pejic — just 22 years old — is charged with more sex crimes.

"We got a forensic download on his phone and it is just loaded with images and other videos that may lead to more charges, may lead to federal charges," Swanson said.

And there could be more victims in Michigan. Pejic was in Michigan Feb. 20 through the 22. Police want to hear from you if you know anything about this suspect.

