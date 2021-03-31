Ford Dearborn truck plant closing for 2 weeks due to computer chip shortage
DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - Ford is closing the Dearborn truck plant for two weeks due to a computer chip shortage.
The plant will be closed the weeks of April 5 and 12. The automaker is also canceling super shifts at the plant for the weeks of April 26, May 10, May 31, and June 21.
Ford said the part shortage is related to the global microchip shortage.
The microchips, known as semiconductors, are the brains of new cars. Some new vehicles have as many as 12 microchips.
The spring 2020 shutdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 has led to manufacturers trying to play catch up.
A large vessel blocking the Suez Canal and a fire at a Japanese chip plant also have caused issues for automakers.
Other Ford plant closures related to the shortage include:
- Kansas City Assembly Plant – Truck side only – will be down the week of April 5. We are also canceling super shifts at KCAP Truck side the weeks of April 12, April 19, April 26, May 3, May 10, May 17, June 7, and June 14
- Kansas City Assembly Plant – Transit side – is canceling super shifts for the weeks of April 5, April 12 and April 19
- Louisville Assembly Plant will be down the weeks of April 12 and April 19
- Chicago Assembly Plant is canceling a super shift for the week of April 5
- Ohio Assembly Plant is canceling super shifts for the weeks of April 12 and April 26
- Oakville Assembly Complex will be down the weeks of April 12, April 19, and April 26