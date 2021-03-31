Ford Dearborn truck plant closing for 2 weeks due to computer chip shortage

Ford is closing the Dearborn truck plant for two weeks due to a computer chip shortage.

The plant will be closed the weeks of April 5 and 12. The automaker is also canceling super shifts at the plant for the weeks of April 26, May 10, May 31, and June 21.

Ford said the part shortage is related to the global microchip shortage.

The microchips, known as semiconductors, are the brains of new cars. Some new vehicles have as many as 12 microchips.

The spring 2020 shutdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 has led to manufacturers trying to play catch up.

A large vessel blocking the Suez Canal and a fire at a Japanese chip plant also have caused issues for automakers.

Other Ford plant closures related to the shortage include: