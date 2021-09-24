VIDEO: Ford Mustang Mach-E is first all-electric vehicle to pass Michigan State Police testing

The Mustang Mach-E passed Michigan State Police testing this week, making it the first all-electric vehicle to do so.

Ford Motor Co. submitted the SUV for testing because it is exploring creating electric police vehicles.

MSP tests vehicles annually. The Mach-E was tested on acceleration, top speed, braking, high-speed pursuit, and emergency response handling characteristics.

(Photo: Ford)

"The fact that the Mustang Mach-E successfully stood up to the grueling Michigan State Police evaluation demonstrates that Ford can build electric vehicles that are capable, tough, and reliable enough for even the most challenging jobs," said Ted Cannis, CEO of Ford Pro. "We understand the needs of our commercial customers and are committed to unlocking new electrification opportunities for them."