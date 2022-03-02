Ford splitting up EV and gas businesses, Russian invasion hits Michigan prices, arraignment in bar shooting

Ford is splitting its electric vehicle and internal combustion divisions into separate businesses.

The automaker said Wednesday that its plan includes two distinct, but strategically interdependent, auto businesses – Ford Blue focusing on traditional combustion engines and Ford Model e, which will develop electric vehicles.

"We are going all in, creating separate but complementary businesses that give us start-up speed and unbridled innovation in Ford Model e together with Ford Blue’s industrial know-how, volume and iconic brands like Bronco, that start-ups can only dream about," said CEO Jim Farley in a prepared statement.

Ford is already developing electric vehicles like the Ford GT, Mustang Mach-E SUV and F-150 Lightning pickup and it operates an EV division in China.

Ford also has Ford Pro, which serves as a one-stop shop for commercial and government customers with a range of conventional and electric vehicles and a full suite of software, charging, financing, services and support on Ford and non-Ford products.

Detroit City FC wants to rescue MLB's opening day

One of Metro Detroit's newest sports teams is trying to fill the void of a likely delayed Major League Baseball season and its traditional opening day. Detroit City FC, the club soccer team that plays in Hamtramck and has already accrued two first place finishes in its 11-year history has set aside tickets at its home games for any Detroit Tigers fans with baseball season tickets or home opener tickets.

All someone has to do to get a ticket to a game is show proof of a season ticket pass or ticket to the home opener to get access. "Let's offer folks a new tradition. One that won't let them down. One that won't ask them to wait. If you know someone with baseball season tickets or tickets for opening day, tell them Detroit City FC wants to give them their tradition back."

A lockout between players and the league in baseball doesn't look likely to end soon after the players association unanimously agreed not to accept a final proposal before the 5 p.m. deadline Tuesday.

DCFC says they have set aside tickets to every home match at Keyworth Stadium, where Le Rouge competes. The tickets only pertain to home games in March or April and they'll be free of charge until they run out.

Michigan Democrats, Republicans launch drive to change term limit law

A bipartisan coalition of business, labor and political leaders on Tuesday announced a ballot drive to amend Michigan's legislative term limits, shortening them to 12 years from 14, but letting lawmakers serve the entire time in one chamber.

Years ago, it was not unusual for some lawmakers to serve 20 to 30 years under the Lansing dome but in 1992, Michigan voters said enough and voted for term limits. It allowed legislators serve no more than 14 years, including three two-year House terms and two four-year Senate terms.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is part of a bi-partisan business labor coalition that includes the former CEO of the Michigan chamber of commerce Rich Studley, the former president of the state AFLCIO Mark Gafney, and the former GOP speaker of the Michigan House, Jase Bolger,

Even though a vast majority of voters still support the law, Duggan argues the term-limits don't help but it has nothing to do with spending too much time in office. Instead, he said lawmakers come in the legislative door and immediately plot for their next job.

Russia's invasion creating ripples in Michigan prices

As we witness Russia’s historic invasion of Ukraine, its impact is branching out to our lives in America - most notably - gas prices. As of March 1st, the average price of gas in Michigan is $3.57, up a penny from the day before, and a .20 cent jump from last week before Russia’s invasion.

More oil production from the Middle East or here in America would help stabilize gas prices - but there’s no telling when that will happen. "The biggest effect is really the energy prices and oil prices in terms of shocking customers and, all of a sudden, see that gas prices could be going up. to some degree, this is short-term. I can’t tell you what tomorrow brings," said Patrick Anderson, CEO of Anderson Economic Group.

There are also less obvious ways the invasion impacts us. "Russia and Ukraine combined, account for about 25 percent of wheat production in the world," said Janell Townsend. "That’s a big number."

That could affect the beer industry and other types of booze. Other dominos include natural gas, which some of us use to heat and/or cook at home. And the metals used to make batteries to power electric cars, which are becoming more popular to drive.

Farmington Hills man to be arraigned following tavern shooting

The 25-year-old man accused of fatally shooting the bouncer at a Roseville bar will be arraigned on charges Wednesday morning. The Macomb County prosecutor confirmed the court date, following the alleged shooter's arrest following the Saturday shooting.

The suspect, a resident of Farmington Hills, is accused of murdering Julius Bing, a 36-year-old father of four and employee at Dooley's Tavern on Saturday. Bing was removing the man when the suspect pulled out a gun and shot him several times. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

It's the second deadly shooting to occur at the bar in as many years, leading to its permanent closure, Roseville police said. Authorities said management had been very cooperative with the department and the decision to close was not facilitated by law enforcement.

An arraignment is scheduled for 10 a.m.

Three homes, two declared vacant, caught on fire early Wednesday morning in Detroit. Fire rescue crews were at the location on Chicago and Birwood around 3:30 a.m. responding to the fire. People in the one occupied home got out safely. For Ash Wednesday, ministers at the St. David's Episcopal Church will be available to safely distribute ashes to all, without anyone getting out of their car. When cars arrive at 16200 W 12 Mile Rd, they'll receive a prayer card before ministers make the cross sign on people's forehead. Archbishop Vigneron will also host mass at Aloysius Church on Washington Boulevard. The U.S. is expected to ban Russian flights from its airspace, following in step with several other European countries that are looking to financially pressure Vladimir Putin as the president continues his invasion of Ukraine. The University of Michigan Wolverines bullied the Michigan State Spartans during the two team's second meeting this season. Hunter Dickinson scored the most in hopes of keeping the teams March Madness tournament hopes alive. Ethan Crumbley will remain in the Oakland County jail, a judge ruled Tuesday. A new filing from Judge Kwame Rowe said the teen should remain housed in adult jail over concerns about his and other kids safety were he moved to Children's Village.

Temperatures are beginning to climb ever higher these days, with Wednesday breaching 40 degrees. A mix of snow and rain is expected to fall, depending on the temperatures at the time, later today. Plan for Michigan's first big warm spell this weekend.

Space junk to smash into moon at 5,800 mph this week

The moon is about to get walloped by 3 tons of space junk, a punch that will carve out a crater that could fit several semi tractor-trailers.

The leftover rocket will smash into the far side of the moon at 5,800 mph (9,300 kph) on Friday, away from telescopes’ prying eyes. It may take weeks, even months, to confirm the impact through satellite images.

It's been tumbling haphazardly through space, experts believe, since China launched it nearly a decade ago. But Chinese officials are dubious it's theirs.

No matter whose it is, scientists expect the object to carve out a hole 33 feet to 66 feet (10 to 20 meters) across and send moon dust flying hundreds of miles (kilometers) across the barren, pockmarked surface.

Low-orbiting space junk is relatively easy to track. Objects launching deeper into space are unlikely to hit anything and these far-flung pieces are usually soon forgotten, except by a handful of observers who enjoy playing celestial detective on the side.