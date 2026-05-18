Former Detroit police sergeant to appear in court for kidnapping, rape charges

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The Brief Former Detroit police sergeant Benjamin Wagner is expected in court Monday for multiple charges stemming from kidnappings and rapes. Wagner allegedly sexually assaulted young women and girls decades ago, when he worked for the police department. He will be in court for his preliminary exam.



A former Detroit police sergeant is back in court Monday afternoon for allegedly kidnapping and raping multiple girls in 2002.

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Benjanim Wagner, 68, faces more than a dozen charges, including multiple counts of kidnapping and varying degrees of criminal sexual conduct, for the alleged crimes, which happened in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Wagner was on those charges in Detroit after being extradited to Michigan from North Carolina, where he has been living since retiring from the Detroit Police Department.

According to Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy, the alleged sex assaults happened between 1999 and 2003 and involved victims between the ages of 15 and 23. Wagner worked for DPD from 1989 until he retired in 2017.

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Wagner is expected to be in court throughout Monday for his preliminary exam.

FOX 2 will update this report when we learn more.

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