Former Hillsdale County deputy accused of using position for sex pleads guilty to misconduct in office

A former Hillsdale County Sheriff's deputy pleaded guilty after authorities say he used his position to coerce a woman into sex.

Todd Barkley, 46, of Brownstown Township, pleaded guilty to misconduct in office, Attorney General Dana Nessel said Tuesday. He had been ordered to stand trial in August.

According to Nessel, the deputy arranged for the woman to be treated for substance use disorder at a rehabilitation center in Fulton, Ky. Once she was there, he allegedly used his badge to take her out of the facility to have sex with her.

He has been fired from the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office and is barred from serving in law enforcement.

As part of his plea, he will be sentenced to three years of probation. His sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 14.

"We hold our law enforcement officers to the highest level of honesty and integrity and it’s unfortunate when the public’s trust is violated," Nessel said. "The Department of Attorney General holds accountable anyone who breaks the law and is a haven for those who have been victimized and exploited."