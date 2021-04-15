Former Inkster teacher charged with sexually assaulting 6th grader 13 years ago

A former Inkster middle school science teacher has been charged with sexually assaulting a girl starting in the fall of 2007 through 2010.

According to the Wayne County prosecutor's office, Ted Mark Anderson, 61, was charged with sexual assault of minor dating back 13 years.

Prosecutor Kym Worthy said the assaults started in the fall of 2007 while Anderson taught science at Thomas Gist Academy in Inkster. The prosecutor said Anderson picked up the child from a bus stop in Inkster, drove her to his home on Chene Street in Detroit, and sexually assaulted her.

Worthy said the sexual assaults happened at other locations from 2007 through 2010.

Anderson was charged with six counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and was given a $250,000 bond with a GPS tether and no-contact order with the victim.

He's due in court on May 5.

Worthy said the now-adult woman may not be the only victim and is asking others to come forward.

Advertisement

"While it is very important to note that Mr. Anderson is presumed innocent, our concern is that there may be other victims," said Prosecutor Worthy. "Please contact Cpl. Blake Easton of the Detroit Police Sex Crimes Unit at 313-596- 2214 if you are a sexual assault victim of the defendant."