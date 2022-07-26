Former Macomb County priest sentenced to 7-15 years in prison for sex abuse

A former Macomb County priest was sentenced to prison this week for sex abuse in the 80s.

Neil Kalina received a 7-15 year sentence, with credit for 215 days served.

He was a priest at St. Kiernan Catholic Church in Shelby Township from 1982-1985. He was first charged in 2019 and arrested in Littlerock, Calif.

Last month, a jury found him guilty of two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

"This conviction marks the sixth one secured by my clergy abuse team," Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said. "It’s also a reminder of our ongoing commitment to this investigation and the survivors in these cases. We will continue to fight for justice."