Former De La Salle student sues over hazing investigation, House pushes for expanded distracted driving laws

A 19-year-old who was charged in the Warren De La Salle football hazing scandal claims he was treated differently because of his race.

The charges were eventually dropped against all players, including Cleveland Harville. Charges against Harville were dropped first, and he did not have to write apology letters like the other players. He said he had nothing to do with the case, but what happened has tarnished his reputation.

"My face was on television, my family saw that, my friends saw that," he said. "And just because charges got dropped, doesn’t mean they’re going to start looking at me differently."

Harville and the others were accused of holding younger athletes down in the locker room and poking them with broomsticks. He said he wasn't even enrolled at the school during one of the incidents he was accused of being involved with.

He is now suing the city of Warren and the officers that investigated the scandal.

"I honestly think what happened was just from a lack of effort," he said. "With just a little bit of due diligence you would’ve seen I had nothing to do with that, I wasn’t even there."

Attorney Todd Perkins thinks it's more than that.

"I think it’s more malicious," he said. "I think it’s more insidious than just as Mr. Harville indicates, the lack of due diligence."

Fired Blue Cross workers who refused Covid vaccine may file lawsuit

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan has fired 250 employees who refused the COVID-19 vaccine.

Employees seeking an exemption to the mandate were interviewed about their reasons before the company made its decisions if the employees were telling the truth.

"Based on those short interviews, they made a very quick determination as to whether or not those employees were telling the truth," said attorney Noah Hurwitz.

Now, 185 of those employees have agreed to be part of a lawsuit.

In a statement. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan said, "Since announcing our policy on October 29th over 1900 unvaccinated employees have made the choice to receive their vaccines or have been approved for medical or religious accommodation. Out of more than 10,000 employees at Blue Cross and our subsidiaries, more than 96% are vaccinated."

The attorney says he hopes to meet with the company within the next two weeks to reach a compromise. If one can't be reached, he says he intends to go through the civil lawsuit.

Michigan may expand distracted driving laws

Bills passed by the Michigan House would make the state's distracted driving laws more strict.

Current law prohibits drivers from reading, typing, or sending messages manually on devices in their hand or on their lap.

The package, which will now head to the Senate, would expand the prohibition to accessing social media while driving and expand the definition of devices to identify numerous electronic devices including cellphones, pagers, laptops, computer tablets and "any similar device that is readily removable from a vehicle and is used to write, send, or read text or data or capture images or video through manual input."

The bills would also increase penalties for distracted driving.

Right now, the first offense is a civil fine of $100 and $200 for each subsequent offense.

If the law changes, the first offense could cost drivers $100 or 16 hours of community service, then $250 for each subsequent offense and/or 24 hours of community service. Crashing while distracted would result in doubled fines.

The package is headed to the Senate.

What else we're watching

Live on FOX 2

Daily forecast

It's another freezing cold day.

Venmo, Robinhood, other money app users may be eligible for payout

If you use financial apps such as Venmo, Robinhood, or other certain online banking services, you may be eligible for a payout after Plaid, a financial technology company, settled a class action lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleged Plaid took improper actions when securing the connection between users’ bank accounts and the online app or service. A $58 million settlement was reached.

Advertisement

To submit a claim, fill out and submit the form at www.PlaidSettlement.com.