The iconic mustached man that looms over the Gibraltar Trade Center in Mount Clemens is getting a tune-up as the owner of the property breaks ground on building the site into a large event space.

Pleasantrees, the cannabis company, is turning the property into an event venue with a marijuana retail store. It's also giving the 75-foot-tall "Gibraltar man" a makeover that will include painting his brown suit the color of blue. Detroit Sign Painters was commissioned to paint the man as the owner looks to usher in a new era for the property.

"I am grateful that Pleasantrees now has the opportunity to develop the Gibraltar site into a venue where cannabis users and the rest of the community can share experiences," said Randall Buchman, founder and CEO of Pleasantrees.

The center closed in 2017 after 37 years of operations. Based in Macomb County, the sign was often the first thing that I-94 travelers would see on the horizon as it towered over everything else in the area.

Then in 2022, it was announced a marijuana dispensary and CBD-infused drink business would be opening in place of the center.

The medical dispensary opened in February 2022. Rich Wershe, also known as "White Boy Rick", was among those that invested in the location.