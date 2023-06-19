Four teens shot in Detroit • Hamtramck mayor fires back • Juneteenth events

Police are still working to understand how four teenagers ended up with gunshot wounds after getting a call of gunfire on Detroit's west side.

Two of the victims are in critical condition while the other two are in temporary serious condition.

Detroit police responded to the 12000 block of Roselawn around 10 p.m. after getting reports of shots fired.

When they arrived emergency crews found two shooting victims at the scene, located near Grand River and Oakman Boulevard. They rushed them to the hospital.

Two other shooting victims would eventually show up at a separate hospital with similar injuries. The victims range from 16-18 years old and include two males and two females.

At last check, police were unsure what had prompted the violence. They did find several shell casings around a car that they say the victims were in when the shooting happened.

"That's what we believe at this time. Until we get the interviews with some of the victims, we don't know for sure," said Capt. Derrick Maye.

No other details were available as of Monday morning.

Hamtramck mayor fires back over Pride flag ban critics

The mayor of Hamtramck fired back at critics of the city's new law that banned the display of LGBTQ+ flags on government property, saying the city was being subject to "extortion" for choosing to "stay neutral when it comes to flying flags of different groups."

Amer Ghalib, Mayor of Hamtramck. Photo courtesy of city.

He also chose the opportunity to announce he intends to run for mayor again.

"In the coming days, you will notice strangers demonstrating in your city and disturbing the public peace by provoking you with their actions and behaviors," said Amer Ghalib. "I ask everyone to commit to calmness, wisdom, and not to friction with them, and I also ask everyone not to incite against one another, and not to vandalize private property whatever it may be, and not to trespass on public property or use it for one party against another."

Ghalib made the statement on Facebook over the weekend, days after the city had approved a resolution that outlawed the flying of certain flags. Ghalib argued the new rule was about "emphasizing the neutrality of civil government and not discriminating against anyone or giving privileges to anyone in the cas of raising flags in public."

Juneteenth events all day in Metro Detroit

June 19 is America's newest federal holiday to commemorate the day when the last slaves in the U.S. were freed following years of bloody fighting and civil war. It received its holiday designation in 2021.

While President Abraham Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves in 1863, it took until June 19, 1865 before Union soldiers made it to Galveston, Texas to release the final slaves. It was more than two months after the Confederate Army had surrendered.

To celebrate the day, cities around Metro Detroit have plenty going on. That includes celebrations in Royal Oak, Farmington Hills, Detroit, Warren, Ferndale, and Hazel Park.

Learn more about the history of the holiday here. You can also check out the events going on this weekend here.

Clarkston company's wellness method helps reset the brain

We often choose between listening to our head and our heart. For Carrie Weidenbach at Cereset, it's about the brain waves. The wellness method uses the cognitive activity in our craniums to help people relax and rebalance themselves.

"When you listen to your own brain, your brain recognizes what's out of balance, what's out of harmony, and it self-corrects - it heals itself," said Weidenbach.

The technology requires using high resolution sensors placed on the head that react brain activity. Those signals are fed into a computer system which creates an echo of the brain waves that creates a tone. The brain then listens to that echo, which helps it harmonize and rest.

It's a bit like two partners on the dance floor syncing up their moves. The technique helps people through depression, alcohol dependency, PTSD, and insomnia. The method isn't approved by the FDA and the procedure generally isn't covered by insurance.

Motorcyclist killed after speeding into traffic

The driver of a motorcycle died after they crashed into the back of a vehicle, sending the individual airborne at a high rate of speed.

The fatal incident happened around 9 p.m. Sunday when a pack of motorcycles was traveling eastbound on I-94. They were near Wayne Road in Romulus and weaving in and out of traffic on the highway, Michigan State Police said.

State police only classified that a "large group" of motorcycles were on the road at the time and were being driven at high rates of speed. The driver killed in the crash was a 32-year-old man from Detroit. Police said he struck the rear of a passenger car while speeding. He was killed in the crash.

Police said the driver of the vehicle is cooperating with the investigation.

Daily Forecast

Temperatures will look like summer this week - and not just because it's the official start of summer on Wednesday. We're looking at 80s all week with little chance of rain.

What else we're watching

We're finally getting some relief from construction with northbound I-275 ramps reopening to I-94. However, the ramps onto I-275 won't reopen until June 29. Operation Backpack begins in Michigan with a fundraiser aimed at collecting and distributing new backpacks full of grade-specific supplies to thousands of children in low-income households. Gas prices are down 7 cents from last week. Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $3.58 a gallon for regular unleaded. The Michigan Panthers earned their first USFL playoff berth with win against the Philadelphia Stars in Detroit. The governor is abroad again, this time traveling in Europe for a troop visit and trade mission in Germany and France.

Costco gift card hack reportedly allows non-members to shop at wholesale club: 'Know this secret'

Personal finance gurus and TikTok users are sharing a shopping hack that reportedly allows non-members of Costco Wholesale to make purchases without signing up and paying for an annual membership fee.

The key to making non-member Costco purchases lies in getting access to a Costco Shop Card, which is a members-only item that functions the same way as a gift card.

If someone receives a Costco Shop Card as a gift or can convince a Costco member to buy a Costco Shop Card on their behalf, the card provides entry and checkout at Costco Wholesale locations – whether you're a member or not.