A fourth person has been charged in connection with the shooting of an 11-year-old girl in Detroit, who was later taken off of life support after being critically injured from being struck in the head.

Hershel Lanier Marion, 19, of Detroit, was accused of shooting into the home and charged with nine counts of assault with intent to murder. He was given a $2 million cash bond during his arraignment over the weekend.

Marion's court appearance is the latest development in a wide-ranging investigation overseen by Detroit police. The department's chief announced late last week that three other people also connected to the Feb. 20 shooting had been arrested and charged.

Tahkari Turner, 18, Robert Lee Turner, 20, and Nasir Lavant Garrett, 19, were each charged with various felonies ranging from assault with intent to murder to felony firearm. A fifth person was also arrested in the case last Thursday, police confirmed.

Marion was arraigned on nine counts of assault with intent to murder, one count of discharge in or at a building causing serious impairment, and 10 counts of felony firearm.

The victim, Lamara Glenn, was taken off life support last Friday after her family made the heart-wrenching decision following several days at the hospital. She was asleep on the couch when 23 bullets were fired into her home in the 6000 block of Pennsylvania early Tuesday morning.

Hershel Marion, 19, of Detroit.

Several other people were in the home at the time a vehicle drove by the house and shots were fired.

It hasn't been determined why the home was targeted. But chief James White said it may be tied to gang activity.

In a twist in the case, the vehicle used during the shooting was linked to a car theft ring that Detroit police had already been investigating. Several other arrests have been made in that case as well.