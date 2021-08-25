Free expungement fairs: How to get your criminal record expunged in Washtenaw County

Free expungement fairs are being offered to help Washtenaw County residents who have criminal records.

New laws that went into effect early this year allow for some people to have their records expunged. Expungement means that the crime does not appear publicly, and you do not need to disclose it. This means that if you apply for a job, home rental, or assistance, the crime will not show up on a background check. It can still be viewed by law enforcement and other officials.

Three fairs are being offered to screen people for eligibility, help with applications for marijuana convictions, and sign people up for fingerprinting. Getting fingerprinted is required to request an expungement.

Washtenaw County expungement fairs:

Friday, Aug. 27 from 3-7 p.m. Grace Fellowship Church1301 S. Harris Rd., Ypsilanti, MI 48198

Sunday, Sept. 12 from 1-5 p.m.Location TBD

Saturday, Sept. 25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.Parkridge Community Center591 Armstrong Dr., Ypsilanti, MI 48197

Registration is required. Click here to register.

