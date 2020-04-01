Friday News Hit: TCF Center opens, a special COVID-19 taskforce and Easter Sunday plans

After more than a week of setup, the TCF Center will open its doors as Michigan's first makeshift hospital, capable of holding 1,000 patients infected with COVID-19. Temporarily dubbed the "TCF Regional Care Center," the building was selected to accommodate overflow from overburdened hospitals in metro Detroit.

The center was originally selected March 31 after the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers went looking for viable space to help area hospitals nearing capacity for beds and life-saving equipment. Calls for help started coming late March as the number of newly confirmed cases in Michigan began climbing exponentially. Beaumont Hospital said it was nearing capacity for patients, facing limitations of staff and equipment as early as March 25. A few days after, Henry Ford Health said it reached capacity on its ventilators and was preparing new life-or-death protocols for patients.

Staffed by workers from four different hospital systems, the center will accept its first 25 patients on Friday. Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan warned that it was going to be a long time before this was over, the real gauge for how well Detroit's efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus will be how many beds at the TCF center fill up.

"The single best report card on how well we are doing on social distancing is how many of those beds we end up using," Duggan said on Thursday.

Detroit's rise as one of the country's hardest-hit cities amid the COVID-19 outbreak is attributable to many factors, from poverty to its proximity to an international airport and the underlying symptoms that many residents have. This has given rise to a disproportionate number of black residents being affected.

Despite the minority population making up only 14% of Michigan, 33% of the coronavirus cases and 40% of deaths. In response to the unequal contrast, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has tapped Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist to lead a task force investigating the COVID-19 death rate among blacks.

One of the more prominent factors at play is the racial health gap that exists in the city, said Duggan, who used to run the Detroit Medical Center. COVID-19's symptoms are far more severe for individuals who already have respiratory or cardiovascular issues.

Advertisement

"If people are disproportionately impacted by poverty, working in low wage jobs, unable to work from home, needing to use public transportation, lack the ability to isolate sick individuals in their home appropriately, or disproportionately have more health conditions they will be significantly impacted," said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun on Thursday, chief medical executive for the state of Michigan.

Exactly one month since the state's first confirmed case of COVID-19, the state has now reported 21,504 cases and 1,076 deaths. In addition to canceling sporting events, college graduations, and public schools, state restrictions have also been placed on large gatherings. One casualty that public officials had hoped to avoid limiting is the holy season of Easter and Passover. Many services have turned to video broadcasts as ways to still reach constituents of churches.

“It has been an interesting journey," said Dr. B. Kevin Smalls, Hope United Methodist. "We’ve all had to do jam courses in broadcasting.

FOX 2 will run special programming on Easter Sunday that starts with mass at 6 a.m. and include services held by the Archdiocese of Detroit later in the morning.

Your Daily Forecast

FOX 2 Meteorologist Rich Luterman brings you today's daily weather predictions with windy conditions carrying over into Friday.

IRS speeds up federal stimulus check delivery

As the economic crisis in the U.S. worsens amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the IRS is speeding up its federal stimulus check delivery. Many residents will receive their $1,200 check by direct deposit as early as mid-April, while the first mailed checks will start coming April 20. As part of a multi-trillion dollar stimulus bill passed by Congress, depending on how much money you earn and how many children you have will determine the amount of money you receive.

Handled similarly to how one does their taxes, how you get your money will depend on how you received your tax refund.