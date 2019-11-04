Funeral services for Rep. John Conyers on Monday in Detroit

Funeral services are scheduled in Detroit for longtime Democratic U.S. Rep. John Conyers.

A family hour will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at Greater Grace Temple, followed by services at 11 a.m. Former President Bill Clinton and civil rights activist the Rev. Jesse Jackson are among those expected to attend.

The funeral will be streamed live on FOX2detroit.com/live and on our Facebook page.

Conyers died Oct. 27 at age 90 at his Detroit home, two years after resigning from Congress where he served for 50 years. He first was elected in 1964 and was a founder of the Congressional Black Caucus. Conyers also is credited with creating the federal holiday honoring Martin Luther King Jr.

His legacy was smeared in 2017 following allegations that he sexually harassed female staffers. He denied the allegations but eventually stepped down, citing health reasons.

For more than 50 years, the Highland Park native proudly served as a member of the US House of Representatives.

"A hall-of-fame winner," Rev. Jesse Jackson on late Congressman John Conyers' legacy

Advertisement

Conyers began serving his country back in 1948, first with the Michigan National Guard then with the US Army. In 1963, Conyers focused his attention on the Civil Rights Movement, taking part in the voter's registration drive in Selma, Alabama.

One year later, his decades-long tenure in the US Congress began. Conyers defeated Republican Robert Blackwell with 84% of the vote.

In the middle of Conyers' second term, Detroit was at a breaking point. Riots broke out in the summer of 1967 after word spread of excessive force by police against African Americans as they were leaving an unlicensed speakeasy. Violence and looting ensued and the crowds grew larger.

Conyers said he took to the streets with hopes of directing the people's rage into a more positive direction.

He continued to make a name for himself in the Civil Rights Movement. In 1969 Conyers was one of 13 founding members of the Congressional Black Caucus. Conyers was also responsible for introducing the bill that would make Martin Luther King's birthday a national holiday.

In his personal life, Conyers married his wife, Monica, in 1990. She had her own political aspirations and would go on to become Detroit City Council president in 2008. But just one year later she was caught in a bribery scandal. She was sentenced to 37 months in federal prison.

The couple survived the hardship, with both filing for divorce in 2015. But then in 2016 they renewed their vows.

In 2013 at a special gala in Detroit, Conyers was honored for making America a better place during his half-century of dedication as a lawmaker and civil rights leader.

His historical political career came to a tumultuous end in December of 2017. The long-time congressman retired amid accusations of misconduct in office. Conyers denied the claims.

At the end of his tenure, Conyers served 53 years in office, making him the longest-serving African American in congressional history.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.