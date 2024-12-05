Gangs again target high-end homes • Why Duggan is running for gov as independent • Lions gear up for Packers

International gangs continue to hit homes in Oakland County, the sheriff said Wednesday.

According to Sheriff Mike Bouchard, they have burglarized eight additional homes in the past week.

"They come in an area they hammer it hard and then move on," Bouchard said. "We’re in a ramp-up period as we head into this time of year. That’s when got hit pretty hard about a year ago."

Bouchard said the gangs are from Chile, Columbia, and Venezuela, and they're after cash, expensive purses, and jewelry from homes in high-end communities, such as Rochester Hills, West Bloomfield, and Novi.

"We had some pretty good arrests and charges and took a number of teams off the street and out of commission," Bouchard said. "But the problem is there are more teams coming in, and intelligence suggests over 100 teams just from Chile are doing these crimes across the country."

And these criminals are able to get through security systems to break into homes while unsuspecting homeowners are away.

"They jam wireless systems, they do pattern of life, they try to determine when you’re not home, to go then," Bouchard said. "Obviously, they’ve had extensive training. They almost look like a special ops team in operation. The other folks, the Colombians and Venezuelans are coming illegally across the southern border."

Duggan running for governor as independent

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is eyeing the role of governor of Michigan, but he won't be running as a Democrat.

Duggan announced Wednesday that he will run for governor as an independent in 2026.

"In the last three or four weeks there have been a lot of people who I think, feel left out of both parties - feel like they don’t have a place where they belong," he said.

He said it’s time for a change in Lansing, and his run for governor as an independent will be a seismic change for a system that only knows Democratic and Republican options for the state’s top job.

"I’ve watched what’s happened in Lansing, and it has gotten worse and worse - the partisan environment is more and more toxic," he said. "Republicans bring something up all the Democrats are against it. Democrats bring something up and all of the Republicans are against it."

Duggan is touting his role in leading Detroit’s turnaround, using his three terms as mayor taking a city reeling from bankruptcy to what his team calls record job growth, reductions in violent crime, and an increase in overall quality of life.

In the meantime, experts like Prof. Dave Dulio of Oakland University says Duggan will face challenges due to making such an unorthodox political move.

"One thing that he won’t have, is help from a political party organization that has foundational elements in place, that infrastructure, so he’ll have to build that out himself. I think we take it for granted that while he’s well known here in Southeast Michigan, that’s not the case in other parts of the state," Dulio said.

Company donates roof to elderly Detroiter

Shortly after a story about a 94-year-old Detroit woman's crumbling roof aired earlier this week, offers of help poured in.

Neighbor Hannah Flack said she has been trying to raise money since July to help get her neighbor in the area of Seven Mile and Meyers roads replace her roof.

"Squirrels and rain were getting into her bedroom," Flack said.

Flack started a GoFundMe, where she received some donations, and she tried to apply for aid from FEMA and the city, but she missed the deadlines to apply. So, she turned to FOX 2.

After Monday's story about the condition of the elderly woman's roof, contractors began reaching out with offers to replace the roof.

"I saw your guys' article. She was in need. It’s Christmastime. Just doing anything we can to help," Lucas Graves, president of Roofman, the company that ultimately was selected to replace the roof.

Roofman was at the home Wednesday adding a new roof just in time for the winter weather.

Judge denies bond request for DTE impostor

One of the two suspects accused of posing as DTE workers in a Rochester Hills home invasion that ended in murder, will be staying in jail.

Carlos Hernandez was denied bond for a second time by the Oakland County court, even after his attorney argued based on his health issues. Hernandez and the second suspect, Joshua Zuazo, were both originally denied bond at the time of their arraignment.

Hernandez was charged with felony murder among other lesser charges, including two counts of unlawful imprisonment for his role in the Oct. 11 murder of Hussein Murray.

This second attempt for bond was also denied, as Judge Laura Polizzi cited the danger Hernandez poses to the community, the travel risk and seriousness of the charges.

Murray, 72, was found dead in his Rochester Hills basement after police believe Hernandez was one of two men posing as DTE employees to gain entry, attack him and tie up Murray's wife.

Detroit Lions gear up to take on Packers

The Lions will face off against the Packers on Thursday Night Football, and you can catch all the action on FOX 2.

Detroit heads into the matchup in the midst of a 10-game winning streak.

The Ford Field matchup will be Detroit's second game against Green Bay, a division rival that has been surging as of late. Both teams have a lot to play for, which should make for a tough four quarters when kickoff arrives.

Despite only losing one game this year, Detroit's hold on the NFC North division is tenuous. Now 12 games into the season, the division has emerged as one of the best in the NFL with both the Packers and Minnesota Vikings in contention for the crown.

Green Bay and Detroit will play at 8:15 p.m.

The game will be shown in two places: it will stream on Prime Video and be broadcast on FOX 2.

Pre-game coverage will begin with Lions Gameday Live starting at 7 p.m. and game coverage will begin at 8 p.m. There will also be a half hour of post-game coverage at 11 p.m.

The snow is moving out, but the cold and wind remain.

UnitedHealthcare CEO assassin believed to have left a message on bullet casings

New evidence suggests that the suspect who killed UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson on Wednesday may have left a message behind on the bullet casings at the scene.

Police sources told the New York Post that the words "deny," "depose" and "defend" were written on the live rounds and casings left behind by the assassin after the shooting.

Evidence also shows that each bullet and casing had just one word written on it leading them to believe he may have been trying to leave a message, sources said.

In a shocking video obtained by Fox News Digital, Thompson is seen walking down a New York City sidewalk when a masked man wearing a black hooded jacket and a backpack walks up behind him and raises a handgun.

The culprit fires off several shots. At one point, the gun appeared to jam. The assailant then appears to smack the gun on the side while walking toward the victim, who is attempting to get away.