Garden City residents left without heat in cold weather, criticize late DTE response

In the midst of this cold snap in metro Detroit, being without heat is the last situation anyone wants to find themselves in.

However, several residents on Rosslyn Avenue in Garden City were forced to endure the freezing temperatures when they woke up without working furnaces Monday morning.

"It was really chilly in the house and I went to the thermostat and raised it, and nothing would happen," said Jim Gray, one of the residents. "A technician came out and he goes, ‘no, the furnace is fine... The problem is you have low gas pressure.’"

When Gray spoke to neighbors, he discovered they were having the same issue. Like him, the residents had called on repair services to figure out the problem.

"I couldn’t believe the amount of different heating and cooling companies up and down the street, and they were even on other streets where people have called them because they don’t know," Gray said.

The next call was to DTE. The company handles both the gas and power in Garden City.

"I said ‘I got a medical history, plus I can’t be in this weather,’" Gray added. "Yesterday they said ‘somebody will come to your house between 8 and 5,' and I said ‘OK, I'll be home.' (DTE) never called, never came."

On Tuesday, DTE crews showed up and began excavating the frozen ground in the area.

"(DTE) said they did find water in the lines," Gray said.

According to DTE, the problem stems from a recent water main issue that led to residual moisture getting in the gas lines and preventing the gas from reaching customers.

DTE is addressing issues as customers report them, according to the utility company. Anyone in Garden City still experiencing problems with their heat is asked to call 1-800-477-4747.