Gluten-free beermaker Brewery Nyx announces closure

A gluten-free brewery is closing its doors four years after it opened in Grand Rapids.

Brewery Nyx announced that it will be running beer sales at its taproom until further notice because the brewery is permanently closing.

The brewery specializing in a variety of gluten-free brews opened in 2020 and began distributing its beers around the state.

"This may come as an unexpected and unfortunate turn of events, but it is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of Brewery Nyx," the brewery said in a post sharing the news.

Fans of the brewery expressed sadness, with numerous beer drinkers praising Nyx's brews as the best gluten-free beers they have found.

Currently, Brewery Nyx is offering 50% off cases of beer bought at the taproom at 506 Oakland Ave. SW in Grand Rapids.