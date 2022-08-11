GM Lake Orion plant fight leaves 49-year-old Pontiac man dead

A Pontiac man died after a fight early Thursday at the General Motors Lake Orion plant.

Read: GM plant shutdown after fatal employee fight

Gregory Lanier Robertson, 49, and the 48-year-old suspect worked for a contracted cleaning company. Robertson had worked for the company for about seven months.

Authorities said they were called to the plant just before 1:40 a.m. on reports of an injured person. When they arrived they found Robertson unconscious after being hit in the head with an object.

Gregory Lanier Robertson

Robertson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was found not far from Robertson's body.

Robertson was a grandfather. He also leaves behind a wife.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay for a funeral.

GM said in a statement that it was "working with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Department to investigate an altercation between two employees from a third-party service provider at Orion Assembly early Thursday morning.

"The incident resulted in the death of one of the individuals. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim’s family. In the meantime, GM has canceled Aug. 11 production at Orion Assembly. Additional details on the incident will be released by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Department."