GM, Stellantis deal with UAW nears, expert says

General Motors and Stellantis have reportedly made the UAW an offer, however full contracts have not been finalized yet.

The offer would increase wages by 25%, matching the tentative deal Ford and the UAW reached on Wednesday, sources told FOX 2.

Any final agreements must be approved by union leaders and voted on by members.

"I would expect signings fairly soon for Stellantis and General Motors – I mean they’re very close," said Alan Amici, head of the Center for Automotive Research.

Amici said reports of matched wage offers suggests that all parties involved are in agreement on other matters as well.

"I would expect the COLA offerings are going to be about the same as well," he added. "As well as pension or 401K, so I think you’re going to have nearly identical compensation packages and agreements between the automakers. So I expect they are going to sign it tonight or tomorrow morning."

Workers at Sterling Heights Assembly started their strike against Stellantis on Monday. Despite being on the picket line for a short period, many workers expressed optimism after Ford's tentative agreement.

"I like the 25% if there’s a good signing bonus with it and we don’t have to pay for insurance and all those good things like they were adding in that contract, yes I think it’s very fair," said John Storm, a Stellantis worker.

While hopeful, some strikers remain vigilant.

"I think the 25% is fair," said another Stellantis striker, Michael Williams. "But I feel like we need more language about job security, because ain’t no point in having 25% if you’re not going to have a job in a couple years."