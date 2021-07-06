Go behind-the-scenes at Two James Spirits, Detroit's first distillery after Prohibition

Detroit's Two James Spirits was the city's first licensed distillery after Prohibition ended.

Go behind-the-scenes at the Corktown distillery during tours being offered this weekend and later this month.

Tours will be held at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. on July 10 and July 31.

Tickets are $35 for Detroit Historical Society members and $45 for non-members.

Get tickets for July 10 here or July 31 here.

