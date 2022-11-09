Gravel hauler loses trailer on I-75, spilling load of dirt on freeway

article

Several lanes on I-75 are closed after a gravel hauler lost a trailer, causing dirt to be spilled on the freeway.

Michigan State Police currently have the right and the center line closed on southbound I-75 near Canfiff.

Police say a gravel hauler and a passenger vehicle were involved in a crash Wednesday afternoon. The gravel hauler lost one of its trailers, causing it to spill dirt.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is working on clean up. Michigan State Police say drivers should expect traffic delays.