Harper Woods man charged with shooting girlfriend last year

A Harper Woods man accused of shooting his then-girlfriend late last year is now facing charges.

Brenitaze Moore, 29, allegedly shot his girlfriend during an argument at a home in the 18900 block of Woodcrest Street in Harper Woods just before 8:05 a.m. Dec. 21, 2023. Authorities said the 25-year-old victim was trying to leave when she was shot multiple times.

The victim was able to drive herself to a store to get help, while Moore fled. He was recently found in Delaware and extradited to Michigan. Moore was charged with assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm, felon in possession of a firearm, felonious assault, four counts of felony firearm, and domestic violence on Saturday, a day after he arrived in Michigan.