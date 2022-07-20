Harper Woods man now charged with murder of mom in crime spree days after posting bond in torture case

A Harper Woods man already facing a slew of charges after a standoff with police ended with at least two people dead has now been charged with the murder of his own mother.

Jonathan Welch, 23, was arrested after he allegedly killed his ex-girlfriend and step-dad, stabbed his mom, before barricading himself in her home earlier in July. Police that entered the home later discovered he at attempted to start a fire in one of the rooms.

Welch was out on low bond and living with his mom Flossie Nicole Bray after he was charged with torture and sexual assault following an incident with his then-girlfriend in June. Her family was critical of the court system that allowed the suspect out of jail as he awaited his next hearing in front of a judge.

Bray was one of three victims from the July 11 incident that escalated from a domestic dispute into a standoff with police. She reportedly was stabbed by Welch before fleeing to her neighbor's home and asked her to call police.

A neighbor told FOX 2 about the moment when Bray came to her with stab wounds. Welch reportedly was seen placing a young child outside the home before barricading himself inside.

The SWAT team was called to help put an end to the crime but before they could arrest him, police said he stabbed had killed Zlayiah Frazer, his ex-girlfriend, and his step-dad. Foster and his step-dad both died but Bray survived on life support.

Earlier this week, she passed away from her injuries, bringing Welch's total murder charges to three.

"They let him out of jail, he killed my sister, he killed my sister," Frazer's sister Breonna told FOX 2 Monday. "They should’ve never let him out of prison. I don't have nothing else to say."

After being released on bond just days before the stabbings, Welch is now being held on multiple felony charges including first-degree murder. He's being held without bond and his next court date is August 31st.