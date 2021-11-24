Highland Park man charged after longtime Detroit radio DJ John O'Leary found stabbed to death

article

A Highland Park man was charged Wednesday in connection with the fatal stabbing of longtime Detroit radio DJ John O'Leary.

Sean William Lamoureux, 38, is charged with open murder and larceny in a building.

O'Leary, 67, was found stabbed to death in the backyard of his Highland Park home in the 150 block of Candler Street around 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

Lamoureux is accused of attacking O'Leary with a sharp object. Police said the former DJ's body was found buried under debris.

According to records from the Michigan Department of Corrections, Lamoureux was released from prison in June after serving a sentence for larceny in a building in 2020.

Advertisement

O'Leary was a fixture on Detroit radio, getting his start at WABX in the 1970s. He also worked at WWWW, WLLZ, and WCSX in Detroit, as well as several stations outside of the city.