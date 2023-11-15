Holiday Lighted Parade, Detroit Tree Lighting, and more things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

article

This weekend is full of tree lighting events and other holiday fun around Metro Detroit. Here's what's going on:

Holiday Lighted Parade

Friday, Nov. 17 from 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Downtown Northville

Bands, floats, Santa, and more will parade through Downtown Northville before the tree lighting in Town Square at 8 p.m.

This event is free.

Detroit Tree Lighting

Friday, Nov. 17 from 4-9 p.m.

Campus Martius in Detroit

Head to Downtown Detroit ahead of the Campus Martius tree lighting for fun holiday activities, including the Downtown Detroit Markets set up in Cadillac Square, the Cadillac Lodge, carriage rides, and more.

The annual event also includes performances from nationally known figure skaters and musicians.

Light Up Beacon Park

Friday, Nov. 17 from 4-9 p.m.

Beacon Park in Detroit

Right down the street from the tree lighting, check out Beacon Park for another holiday extravaganza. Meet Santa and real reindeer, see dazzling light displays, try food truck meals, and more.

Learn more.

Cocoa Crawl

Saturday, Nov. 18 and Sunday, Nov. 19 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Canterbury Village in Lake Orion

Stroll the Canterbury Village shops while sampling hot cocoa, then vote on your favorite.

Entry is $2 at the door.

If you're in the area the night before, also visit the Village on Friday, Nov. 17 for the tree lighting.

Wayne County Lightfest

Thursday, Nov. 16 through Christmas Eve

Hines Park in Westland

It's the first weekend of Lightfest at Hines Park. Tens of thousands of lights are illuminating a five-mile stretch of the park.

The Lightfest runs from 6-10 p.m. on Wednesdays through Sundays. The fest ends Dec. 24.

Learn more.