Holiday Lighted Parade, Detroit Tree Lighting, and more things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
This weekend is full of tree lighting events and other holiday fun around Metro Detroit. Here's what's going on:
Holiday Lighted Parade
- Friday, Nov. 17 from 6:30-9:30 p.m.
- Downtown Northville
Bands, floats, Santa, and more will parade through Downtown Northville before the tree lighting in Town Square at 8 p.m.
This event is free.
Detroit Tree Lighting
- Friday, Nov. 17 from 4-9 p.m.
- Campus Martius in Detroit
Head to Downtown Detroit ahead of the Campus Martius tree lighting for fun holiday activities, including the Downtown Detroit Markets set up in Cadillac Square, the Cadillac Lodge, carriage rides, and more.
The annual event also includes performances from nationally known figure skaters and musicians.
Light Up Beacon Park
- Friday, Nov. 17 from 4-9 p.m.
- Beacon Park in Detroit
Right down the street from the tree lighting, check out Beacon Park for another holiday extravaganza. Meet Santa and real reindeer, see dazzling light displays, try food truck meals, and more.
Cocoa Crawl
- Saturday, Nov. 18 and Sunday, Nov. 19 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Canterbury Village in Lake Orion
Stroll the Canterbury Village shops while sampling hot cocoa, then vote on your favorite.
Entry is $2 at the door.
If you're in the area the night before, also visit the Village on Friday, Nov. 17 for the tree lighting.
Wayne County Lightfest
- Thursday, Nov. 16 through Christmas Eve
- Hines Park in Westland
It's the first weekend of Lightfest at Hines Park. Tens of thousands of lights are illuminating a five-mile stretch of the park.
The Lightfest runs from 6-10 p.m. on Wednesdays through Sundays. The fest ends Dec. 24.