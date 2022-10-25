Homicide suspect remains at large after escaping Detroit Police stand-off

A 23-year-old Detroit man remains at large after fatally shooting a woman and escaping police following a barricade inside his home.

Keyon Fields should be considered armed and dangerous after he went missing Monday morning following a standoff with Detroit police. By the time a police drone was flown inside the home on Santa Rosa Street, the suspect had disappeared.

He's still being sought by police.

Fields is accused of shooting two people, including one woman fatally after he became upset with a party that was thrown at a home in the 12100 block of Santa Rosa near Livernois. The deceased victim was a 20-year-old woman. The other victim, a woman in her 30s is stable.

According to Detroit Police Chief James White, Fields was upset with the music volume during the party.

After shots were fired, Fields went inside his home which was a multi-family complex and made the job of securing the property difficult for police.

"We did not want to get into a shoot out with this person and we did not know how many people were in the house because it was a multi-house situation," said White.

The standoff with police wasn't the only barricade that officers responded to Monday. During another scene on Schafer Highway, a man charged at police with a firearm before he was shot by an officer and died.

Keyon Fields is on probation for carrying a concealed weapon. If you know anything about his whereabouts you are advised to not approach him and to call police immediately at (313) 267-4600.