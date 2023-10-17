'Horrified and concerned': Mom of Farmington student outraged at coach's sex assault investigation

More fallout from the sexual assault investigation involving a basketball coach at Farmington High School. The school has now fired several other coaches from the basketball program -- for knowing about the alleged behavior and not reporting it.

Farmington Public Schools did not grant an interview to FOX 2 regarding the allegations of the former coach. We then went to the school board and were referred to the superintendent but that led to a dead end as well.

"I was horrified obviously and concerned," said one mom. "I hate to say it, but I wasn’t necessarily surprised just because there has been a culture of covering things up in this district for quite a long time."

It’s the reaction of parents FOX 2 spoke with all day Tuesday. They were nervous to show their faces in the wake of the scandal.

First came bombshell allegations against the Farmington High School boy’s basketball junior varsity coach last week. The Detroit police Special Victims Unit is investigating him for sexual assaults, against his own players.

Sources say he would invite players for overnight study sessions at his Detroit home, then they’d take a terrible, sexual turn. The student-athletes were just 14 or 15 years old.

A day after FOX 2 broke this story there was more shock in the district. Three other coaches were fired for allegedly having some knowledge of these purported sexual encounters and choosing to not report them.

"These are the people that are supposed to keep our kids safe and if they’re not willing to report something as egregious as what was going on, then they have no business being in the coaching or the education field at all," the parent said.

Of those fired, varsity head coach Derrick McDowell, an illustrious coaching career in our area, and as an assistant basketball coach at Eastern Michigan and Central Michigan universities.

Farmington Public School’s said this in part:

"To be clear – the other coaches are not accused of improper conduct with players; rather they did not meet the required threshold as mandatory reporters to ensure the safety and well-being of student-athletes."

"When we have a situation like this, we really need to think about how it happened," the mom said. "And how we can prevent it from happening at another school, with another sport, with other coaches."

The junior varsity coach at the center of it all has been a coach for more than a decade, which could lead to offshoot investigations, outside the one underway by Detroit police.

The coach has not been named because there are no formal charges at this point. He was fired last week as soon as the school learned of the allegations.



