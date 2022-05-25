How can school shootings be prevented? Metro Detroit districts, police mull answer

In the wake of yet another deadly school shooting in the United States, Metro Detroit school leaders and police are trying to figure out how to prevent future tragedies.

"Politicians are not doing their jobs. There's a lot of conversation, but there's not the real action that should be taken to deter," said Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer.

Dwyer and others across Michigan and the country are grappling with news that 19 children and two teachers were murdered Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

He said putting a police officer in every school is the solution.

"You need more than a metal detector. You need them physically there. And I'll tell you what there's a pool of retirees that are out there ready to go into the schools ready to serve, retirees and retired military people. They're ready," he said.

Warren, like many schools in the area, had an increased police presence Wednesday.

Dr. Robert Livernois, the superintendent of Warren Consolidated Schools, isn't sure that's the right solution.

"I know there's an argument that we need more police in schools or armed teachers and things like that. Much of that is just sort of political folly that unfortunately misses the mark of what's best for the children who are coming in and out of there every day," he said. "Our focus needs to continue to be on screening and understanding children who are having difficulty, because we fully encourage our students in no uncertain terms to tell on other students who they know are having trouble."

That includes looking at social media.

The district also has a counselor in every school.