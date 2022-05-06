Husband charged after wife found stabbed to death in garage of Westland home

article

A man is accused of stabbing his wife to death in the garage of a Westland home Tuesday.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, William Scott Grant, 49, is accused of killing his wife, 45-year-old Sarah Grant with a pair of scissors.

Police found Sarah Grant's body in the garage of a home in the 2620 block of Judy Drive while responding to a possible homicide call.

Authorities said William Grant fled but was arrested later that day. He is charged with premeditated first-degree murder, felony murder, and torture.