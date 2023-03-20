Hutch's Jewelry murder details revealed • MPSC holding power outage town halls • Veteran loses home in fire

Marisa Hutchinson, the wife of slain jeweler Dan "Hutch" Hutchinson, shared more details about the couple's business and her husband's murder in court.

She testified during the preliminary exam for three of the men accused of orchestrating and carrying out the murder – Marco Bisbikis, Angelo Raptoplous, and Roy Larry.

Bisbikis, who is a lawyer, is accused of plotting the crime after writing himself into Dan's will. Marisa said that Dan would often pay the attorney in large stacks of cash he brought to his office in bags. Bisbikis was responsible for handling millions of dollars in cash for the Hutchinsons, as they didn't report all cash sales to the IRS, Marisa said.

"Marco explained to us that over time this could go through a trust account, a lawyer trust account," she testified. "Because of lawyer-client privilege, the origin of that money could not be questioned."

Bisbikis and three other suspects, including the two that appeared in court Friday, have all been in the Oakland County Jail since Dan was shot to death inside his SUV in Oak Park. Marisa was with him at the time, but she was not struck.

Featured article

Man threatens to kill child during fight

A child is safe after its father threatened to kill it while fighting with the child's mother.

Police said the man attacked his significant other with a knife at a home in the 17200 block of Sioux Street in Detroit around 2:10 a.m. Monday. As the victim was fleeing the house, the man said he was going to kill the couple's 9-month-old child.

This threat led to a barricaded situation that lasted for a few hours before coming to a peaceful end.

Featured article

MPSC hosting power outage town halls

If you were impacted by recent power outages in Southeast Michigan, the Public Service Commission wants to hear from you.

The MPSC is hosting town halls Monday in town in Dearborn and Jackson. The commission is the entity responsible for approving utility company rate increases and is currently weighing if DTE should be allowed to hike prices.

"We know how exasperating it is to lose power and for it to take days for service to be restored, and we share in the frustrations with the reliability of the state’s power grid," MSPC Chair Dan Scripps said. "The Commission is holding these town halls to give Michiganders a chance to share directly with state regulators their experiences during and after the storms, as well as a chance to hear about what steps the MPSC is taking to address reliability."

Two in-person town halls and one virtual town hall are scheduled:

March 20 from noon to 2:30 p.m. at American 1 Credit Union Event Center at 128 W. Ganson St. in Jackson

March 20 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Fordson High School’s auditorium, 13800 Ford Road in Dearborn

March 2 from 6-8 p.m. on Microsoft Teams (A link to participate through Microsoft Teams can be found on the event’s webpage)

Featured article

Veteran loses everything in fire

James Olenjack was out grocery shopping when a fire broke out at his home on 18 Mile and Mound in Sterling Heights.

"It was gone, everything was gone, down to the ground, and I lost everything," he said. "I couldn’t look. My whole life was in there."

It’s been a week now, and the Vietnam veteran is still staying in a nearby motel the Red Cross made available for him.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Olenjack with a fresh start. He plans to move to an apartment complex out of state with his son.

"When I get there, I’ll have an empty apartment, so that’s what the GoFundMe is for— bed, chairs, table, stuff like that," he said.

Featured article

1 killed in fiery Warren crash

Police believe a driver was speeding before losing control and crashing into a tree Sunday morning.

The 25-year-old driver was in a Nissan Infiniti on Hoover near 13 Mile in Warren around 7 a.m. when they hit a curb and lost control. After striking a tree, the car caught fire.

First responders took the driver to a hospital, where he died.

Featured article

Live on FOX 2

Daily Forecast

The first day of spring will be windy but warmer after a cold weekend.

What else we're watching

COVID-19 pandemic expected to end this year 'as a public health emergency,' says WHO

The director of the World Health Organization (WHO) announced on Friday that he is "confident" the COVID-19 pandemic will end in 2023.

Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus made the comments to reporters at a media briefing in Geneva.

"We are certainly in a much better position now than we have been at any time during the pandemic," Dr. Ghebreyesus said.