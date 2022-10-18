'I broke out': Documents detail what led up to WWJ anchor Jim Matthews' murder, aftermath

The girlfriend of WWJ anchor Jim Matthews, who was murdered last month in Chesterfield Township, told police he was killed by a friend she invited over while he was at work.

In newly obtained 911 calls, Nichole Guertin can be heard telling the dispatcher that suspect Arthur Williamson had tried to commit suicide after the alleged attack.

"He tried to kill himself. He’s in my basement right now passed out," Guertin said. "I broke out."

According to the case file, Matthews was at work Sept. 23 when Guertin invited the suspect Williamson into the couple's home around 4 a.m. When she told him it was getting late and her boyfriend would soon be home, Williamson allegedly "lost it."

Read: Jim Matthews murder suspect has 30-year criminal history

Matthews was attacked with a hammer and stabbed. Williamson also allegedly stabbed Guertin in the neck and assaulted her 10-year-old son. He was found tied up in a closet with closed head trauma, while Guertin was tied to a chair. According to the file, she was able to cut herself free when Williamson passed out after the attack. Guertin said her son is improving and speaking on his own, but he still has a long road to recovery.

Guertin claimed Williamson told her after the attack that he did not want to die a pervert, and he was going to sniff as much cocaine as he could.

Arthur Williamson

Police later found Williamson shirtless and foaming at the mouth with crack cocaine in a plastic bag and a powdery substance on a plate with a razor, credit card, and straw nearby, the file says. He was given Narcan and taken to a hospital.

When asked about the suspect Guertin told one of the responding officers that she and Williamson talked about dating but were just friends. She said he had come over because it was his birthday weekend. Neighbors said they had seen him at the house a number of times.

In one officer’s report, Williamson allegedly told Guertin that he threw his life away for nothing and that he had planned all of this ahead of time but did not know why.

While recovering at the hospital, Williamson asked a detective, "What happened?" and said that he didn’t remember where he was prior to arriving at the emergency room. According to the file, the investigator asked Williamson if he hurt someone. He looked away, took two deep breaths, and said he needed a lawyer.

He is charged with one count of first-degree homicide, homicide felony murder, two counts of intent to murder, and three counts of unlawful imprisonment.