"I'm young, I shouldn't be here": My fight with COVID-19

The diagnosis of COVID-19 came as a shock because I had been careful. I bought almost everything online, paused my fitness memberships, I always wore a mask, and worked from home for more than a year. So where did I come into contact with the virus? Wherever it was, it was brief. The effects, however, are not.

After I was diagnosed, I was staying home for the ten-day quarantine and was just a day-and-a-half from being ‘in the clear’ when everything changed.

You never get used to the joint pain: white-hot bolts of raw torture shocking your body with no warning - day and night. Whoever said lightning never strikes the same place twice obviously never had COVID.

I tested positive three days before my birthday in late March.

Minus the achy fatigue and shortness of breath, my symptoms were pretty mild - at first. I quarantined at home for more than a week with little more than some orange juice, cold medicine, and a pulse oximeter to measure my blood oxygen level.

I kept viewers up to date on my progress and then my fever started to spike. As it neared 104, I started to hallucinate. But then Day 8 happened and I thought maybe I can breathe again.

My lungs seemed to be clearing up, but suddenly a debilitating fever and headache. I couldn't even get out of bed and I remember thinking odd the fever waited until now?

Two days later, I was in the hospital. These were some of the updates I sent out:

"Hi everybody this is day 10 of COVID. I'm in the hospital right now and what I'm about to do is extremely hard. The exercise is simple: to roll over on my side and try to breathe. I've been trying it. It's very hard."

"I knew that was going to be hard so I went ahead and got a cloth with ice in it. It spikes my fever when I exert too much energy, but I want you guys to see that this is not a game. I'm young - 25, do you believe that - and I shouldn't be here,"

