Imam’s Council of Michigan discuss tragic Islamic Center shooting in San Diego

The Brief Religious leaders in Detroit came together to discuss the tragic event of the shooting at the Islamic Center in San Diego. The Imams encourage a united front against attacks on religious communities.



Religious leaders from the Imam’s Council of Michigan addressed the threat of Islamophobia and other hate-driven violence in a meeting in Detroit on Wednesday.

What they're saying:

The religious leaders came together to discuss the tragic event of the shooting at the Islamic Center in San Diego where three people were killed, and the two suspects took their own lives.

"The Quran, the Muslim holy book, teaches the sanctity of all houses of worship and the sacredness of human life," said Imam Steve Mustaphaelturk. "Hatred and violence against any community with their Muslims, Jews, Christian black Americans, Latinos, immigrants, and others are unacceptable."

The Imams encourage a United front against attacks on religious communities, which includes active shooter training, and cooperation between the communities and law enforcement.